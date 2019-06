An earthquake has been felt in Rotorua.

The quake, measuring magnitude 4 struck 5km deep 25km south-east of Rotorua at 4.29pm, according to GeoNet.

People who felt the quake said it felt like a short sharp jolt.

Rotorua Daily Post Facebook page readers have reported it felted like a sharp jolt, with one person saying it felt like a truck hitting the house.

Another person said their room was shaking while another said it was "bloody intense".