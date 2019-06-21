One person has died in a fire in South Auckland this evening.

The blaze was on the second level of Wembley Guest House, a three-storey building on Moa St, Otahuhu.

Fire and Emergency Services were called to the rental accommodation at 5.45pm.

Scott Osmond from FENZ confirmed one person died in the blaze.

Advertisement

"It's a three-storey building and the fire was on the second floor," Osmond said. "When we got into the building we found one person deceased."

Ten appliances attended the fire at 35 Moa St in Otahuhu. The 31-room accommodation sits above a block of shops and offers rooms to rent.

The guesthouse comprises a mix of one and two-bedroom units, rented out at between $140 and $240 a week.

A police spokesperson confirmed officers were called around 5.50pm to assist with cordon's around the building.

More to come