The woman who took the $150,000 tourism job no-one wanted is on the move again.

Tracey Goodhall took the top post at Forgotten World Adventures in May last year after an advertising campaign to find a general manager went viral.

The company, based in Taumarunui, went on a worldwide search to find the right person for the role after no-one appeared to want the six-figure salary job.

Goodall, and her husband Michael Mudroncik, packed up their lives in Auckland and moved to the small King Country town - population 3500 - where they bought a house and became ensconced in the community.

Advertisement

However Goodhall, 41, said the new role was one she couldn't pass up - an opportunity to work for Rotorua Economic Development, a Rotorua Lakes Council organisation.

"I've actually just been shoulder-tapped for another job to be honest. It was sooner than I would have expected ... It probably would have been a job that I would have applied for in two years but they've offered it to me now."

The role is senior executive in charge of tourism, events and education, and Goodhall takes up the position two months.

A six-figure general manager job at Forgotten World Adventures near Taumarunui in the King Country went viral last year after there were initially no takers. Photo / Supplied

Her job at Forgotten World Adventures was advertised about a week ago and she said while there had not been the same global advertising campaign, there had already been several good applicants.

"I think they'll get someone for sure. I feel it [Forgotten World Adventures] is in a great place now.

"Most of my role has been taking it to the next level where there's actually a marketing department and a sales department and a customer services department so it's ready for someone to come in and take it over."

Goodhall, originally from Wales, said she and Mudroncik were sad to leave Taumarunui and would miss the lifestyle.

"It really is the community and the people. They're absolutely fantastic. It's actually really sad.

"I've lived around the world and a year isn't a long time to get to know people but it's the first time in a long time that people are genuinely sad to say goodbye and so am I, even though it's just going to be down the road."

They would keep their house in Taumarunui and planned to get some skiing in before leaving in August.