The barrister who consented to an opposing Queen's Counsel to go on holiday with a Supreme Court justice - while the judge was considering an appeal the lawyers were contesting - was placed in an awkward position, say three legal academics.

Doing so would risk insulting the judge and the law professors say any questions to be considered by the Supreme Court are about the process of handling any potential conflict of interest, not the personal integrity of the judge or lawyers involved.

Justice Terence Arnold was one of five Supreme Court judges who heard an appeal last September in

Related articles: