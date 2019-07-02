After Connor Williams first received his mechanical aortic valve, his heart beat so loud kids in his class at mat time looked around to see where the loud ticking clock was in the room. When 10-year-old Connor had that open heart surgery three years ago, it was his fourth operation. Manawatū Guardian editor Merania Karauria meets a brave young Palmerston North boy, a kid like any other, except he happens to have a hole in his heart.

Connor Williams is matter-of-fact about his heart condition.

He's quite comfortable talking about his heart and showing the scar up the middle of

