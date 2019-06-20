A baby has died overnight after a "tragic accident" at SkyCity in central Auckland.

Police confirmed that the infant died late last night in Starship children's hospital.

A police spokeswoman said it was not a criminal matter.

"This was a tragic accident and the infant's death will be referred to the Coroner," she said.

Yesterday the Herald reported the child was transported to Starship children's hospital in a critical condition following an incident about 4.20pm.

"This was a tragic accident and our hearts go out to the family," SkyCity spokesman Colin Espiner told Stuff.