Frosts and subzero temperatures have again hit New Zealand as Kiwis wake to another chilly morning.

Taumarunui was the country's coldest town early this morning with a low of -4.2C, MetService said.

Rare frosts hit Taupaki in West Auckland yesterday morning. Photo / Supplied

Whangārei was the warmest with a low of 13.6C at 5.30am, while Kerikeri was the wettest having had 0.2mm of rain.

Auckland's North Shore was one of the windiest spots with a 33km/h wind, MetService said.

Morning frosts Clear skies and light winds overnight saw a number of places throughout the country start the day with... Posted by MetService New Zealand on Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Rain is tipped to settle in over large sweeps of the country tonight and continue through to the weekend.

It means Aucklanders should wake to isolated showers today that will turn into persistent afternoon rain and a high of 16C.

Tonight's overnight low should dip to 12C - an almost balmy evening after this week's chill.

Whangārei can expect possibly heavy rain this afternoon and a high of 17C.

A frosty start is tipped for Hamilton and a high of 14C and evening rains before the mercury dips to just 9C overnight.

Anticlockwise anticyclone? In the Southern Hemisphere an anticyclone (or high-pressure system) is represented by anticlockwise rotation which is shown in the satellite loop below. Anticyclones usually bring settled weather including clear skies, light winds, and in this case frosts. We have another night of frosty conditions tonight before this high-pressure system moves off the country so keep up to date with the current forecasts at http://bit.ly/metservicenz ^Lewis Posted by MetService New Zealand on Tuesday, 18 June 2019

Tauranga is looking at a high of 15C and evening rain, while Napier is set for a top of 14C. New Plymouth is set for a fine morning and top of 14C, before increasing rain and strong winds hit.

Wellington may have the pick of the North Island weather today with a mostly fine day and top of 12C.

In the South Island, Christchurch and Dunedin can expect morning frosts and mostly fine weather with tops of 11C.

With a min temp of -7.4˚C, Hanmer Forest is now the proud owner of a 45.8˚C temp range this year‼️



Max: 38.4˚C on 31 January 🥵

Min: -7.4˚C on 19 June 🥶



Meanwhile, it dropped to +0.2˚C in Auckland. pic.twitter.com/NWKWFMpuG0 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 18, 2019

Today's weather

Whangārei:

Rain developing morning, possibly heavy in the afternoon. High 17C, Low 13C

Auckland: Cloudy, with a few showers turning to rain afternoon. Northeasterlies strengthening in the morning. High 16C, Low 12C

Hamilton: A frosty start, then cloud increasing, and rain developing towards evening. High 14C, Low 9C

Tauranga: Cloud increasing with chance shower, then rain from late evening. High 15C, Low 11C

Rotorua: A frosty start, then cloud increasing with chance shower, then rain developing late evening. High 11C, Low 8C

New Plymouth: Fine and frosty at first. Cloud gradually increasing, rain developing evening. High 14C, Low 10C

Napier: A fine morning, possible early frosts. Cloud increasing afternoon. High 14C, Low 8C

Whanganui: Fine, early frosts possible. Afternoon high cloud, some rain at night. High 16C, Low 7C

Wellington: Fine, evening high cloud, rain overnight. Northerlies strengthening. High 12C, Low 9C

Nelson: Becoming cloudy. Rain at night. Northeasterlies developing. High 13C, Low 8C

Christchurch: Mainly fine with morning frosts and some high cloud, chance some rain at night. High 11C, Low 3C

Dunedin: Mainly fine with morning frosts and some high cloud. High 11C, Low 5C