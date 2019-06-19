One person is in custody following an armed police operation in Stokes Valley.

The operation was pre-planned and took place on Kereru Grove with members of the public restricted from entering the area earlier today.

However, following the arrest the public has been advised there is no further risk and locals are allowed to re-enter the area.

"Police wish to advise there was no risk to the public and thank residents for their patience and co-operation," police said in a statement.

Earlier today, police said the Armed Offenders Squad was assisting in the operation.