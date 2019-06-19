An Oranga Tamariki social worker accused of using pornography and drugs to groom a 15-year-old client for sex has pleaded guilty in court.

The woman, in her mid-30s, was due to stand trial on Monday after earlier denying charges of meeting someone younger than 16 following sexual grooming, sexual conduct with a person under 16, exposing a young person to indecent material and two charges of supplying cannabis to a person under 18.

Yesterday she admitted amended charges, but the court was unable to confirm to the Herald what they were.

Interim name suppression will continue until sentencing later this

