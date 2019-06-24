EDITORIAL

Failures on Auckland's rail network can almost make sitting in traffic look attractive.

The regular advisories issued by Auckland Transport, barely conceal the agency's frustrations. To be fair, these stoppages are seldom AT's fault.

January 25: The signals operated by KiwiRail failed at around seven this morning, halting all trains. • May 23: Services across the Southern, Western and Eastern lines are delayed or cancelled due to a train fault at Puhinui. • June 14: KiwiRail signals failed at approximately 11.15am, stopping trains across the network. • June 18: A building site contractor brought trains to a standstill

