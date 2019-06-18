As Zach Stratford lay in the riverbed with a shattered leg, he could hear his dogs barking.

With the sun going down, and the temperature plummeting below freezing, he knew he had to move.

Abandoning his crashed dirt bike, and cursing that he'd not taken his cellphone with him, he clenched his teeth through the pain, and started crawling across the stony riverbed.

Hours later, he'd covered just 200m. His hands were swollen, broken left kneecap in agony. And he was bitterly cold.

The 20-year-old apprentice engineer had decided to take his new dirt bike for a spin at around