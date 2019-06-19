EDITORIAL

Act leader David Seymour has rolled the dice with his party's rebrand, hailing himself as the saviour of free speech in New Zealand.

The "intolerant new left", he told his faithful last Sunday, was working behind the scenes in government to censor New Zealanders' thoughts.

"None of us, nor our ancestors, came here to have our thoughts and speech censored by a state apparatus," Seymour said, in his keynote speech in Auckland's Parnell.

The MP for Epsom's hyperbolic address was backed up by former leader Richard Prebble, who invoked World War II's Normandy landings and told those gathered the

