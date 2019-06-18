Two people have died and several others are trapped after a serious crash between a car and a train in Pongakawa.

Police have released a statement that said a crash, on Pongakawa School Rd, was reported to police around 8.15am.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

A local witness said a helicopter had landed at the scene and the road was blocked off.

A St John spokeswoman said two helicopters were initially sent but one was turned back.

Three ambulances and one rapid response unit were also at the scene.

One person was in critical condition while another person was in serious condition and were being transported to Tauranga Hospital.

UPDATE 9:10AM

Warning signs are displayed on the Tauranga Eastern Link informing motorists of the closure of State Highway 2 at Pongakawa due to the accident.

A reporter at the scene confirmed there was a police diversion at the intersection of Te Puke highway and Maniatutu Rd and another at the intersection of Pongakawa School Rd and Old Coach Rd.

BP barista Taylah Awhimate said one of their regulars walked in grey and unable to speak – his partner said he had pulled the people from the car.

But this morning the usually "chirpy and happy . . . he looked sick," she said.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash between a car and a train on Pongakawa School Road. Photo / George Novak

She said the usual vibe of the town residents, who all know each other, was sombre with everyone hoping it was not someone they knew.

She said while she did not hear anything, "apparently it was really loud," she said.

Awhimate's co-worker, Arden Kinghan, said the tracks were notorious with no mechanical arms to come down to stop drivers crossing the track.

"This is a very dangerous area . . . we're unfortunately quite use to this kind of stuff happening here," he said of other crashes on the tracks.

He said the train driver was aware of the dangers and would always honk well before the intersecting roads to let people know he was coming.

And today was no different, he said, and they heard the train's usual honk.

"If you're not a local, you don't know to check for trains," he said.

KiwiRail have confirmed its train was involved in the crash but a spokesman said he would not make comment at this stage.