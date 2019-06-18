The only girl in a school's 1st XV rugby team has been told that if she competes in an upcoming tournament her team will not be awarded any points.

Briar Hales, 11, a Year 7 Havelock North Intermediate student, has pulled out of her team after the disapproval of five opposition school principals who were against her playing with the boys.

Stuff reported earlier that Briar has played since she was five, in mixed teams, and more often than not as the only female. She also plays for the Tamatea club.

Her father Dean, the assistant coach of the team, told Stuff she was "quite upset" when he informed her she may miss her chance to play in the tournament.

Advertisement

"She asked me why, and I had to tell her someone thought girls shouldn't be in the team. It goes against everything me and her mum have told her in the past," he said.

More to come.