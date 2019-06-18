Auckland's trains have resumed operating after a "signalling issue" paralysed the city's networks this morning.

Auckland Transport said the KiwiRail signal issue had been resolved and services were slowly returning to normal.

A fuming Auckland Mayor Phil Goff said a second KiwiRail signal failure on Auckland's network was "not good enough".

"I have asked KiwiRail for more information and sought assurance from its chair Greg Miller that infrastructure is fit for purpose," he said on Twitter.

Trains were at a standstill for more than 30 minutes today - plunging the city's morning commute into chaos.

Auckland Transport confirmed just after 8am that trains across the entire city network were not running due to a KiwiRail "signalling issue".

"It is unknown at this stage when services will resume," AT said in a tweet.

"Buses are accepting purchased train tickets and AT Hop cards."

One commuter told the Herald an announcement on her train's intercom said there was an Auckland-wide rail system failure.

She was left stuck in between two stations, with her packed train pulled up to a standstill.

Frustrated commuters said transport authorities were broadcasting "the usual apology" over station and train intercoms.

Another commuter told the Herald she was stranded at Manurewa after hearing about the train outage.

Herald journalist Cherie Howie was on her way to Manurewa Station when she heard there was an outage and asked commuters milling around what had happened.

She has now instead hopped on a bus to Manukau in the hope the trains get started again and she can catch a train from there.

It "amazingly" wasn't too crowded on the bus just yet, she said.

"It does make me think that driving and parking or taking an Uber or a bus is getting to be more reliable, despite it adding to Auckland's congestion," she said.

Delays were already expected this morning on the Southern line after Auckland Transport announced yesterday that there would be some service cancellations and delays this morning.

Several delays and cancellations have occurred on AT's train services over the past few weeks, mainly on the Southern Line.

This morning's train failure comes amid news that Auckland's traffic woes are the second-worst in Australasia, with only Sydney faring worse.