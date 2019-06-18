Police are responding to reports of a three-car collision on Tauranga Direct Rd near Rotorua.

A police media spokeswoman said police received word of the crash at 5.48pm and were on their way to it.

She said initial reports indicated there are possibly three cars involved.

A police media spokesman later said four people were reported to be injured with a range of moderate to minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said they were also travelling to the crash.

More to come.