Facebook has vowed to remove a controversial advert by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki slamming the Islamic movement in New Zealand.

The ad went live last week and was criticised by other community members who labelled it hate speech.

Facebook spokesman Ben McConaghy said the social media giant had removed the ad as it breached its advertising policies which clearly stated an ad must not contain discriminatory content.

"These policies clearly state that ads must not contain discriminatory content and we will remove any violating ads as soon as we become aware of them.

Advertisement

"In this instance, the sponsored content breaches our ads policies and we have now prevented it from being distributed as an ad on our platform."

Facebook's standards for paid ads were higher than its community standards that outlined what is and isn't allowed on Facebook.

Post to facebook 13 June 2019 by Brian Tamaki on Islam in New Zealand society. Photo / Supplied.

In the post, Tamaki claimed "we can not accept the proliferation of Islam in our country".

"We can not ... think just because you're tolerant, accepting and inclusive that we won't end up like Great Britain, South East Asia and most of Europe with violence, loss of the host country's identity, their values and culture destroyed and sharia law enacted," he said.

"What's worse is Liberal-Left governments globally who are facilitating the spread of this 'destructive power'. It's now getting irresponsible for everyday Kiwis to not voice the disapproval of this fast creeping social invasion on our Kiwi way of life, or New Zealand (as we have known it) will be no more!"

Tamaki said he was exercising his right to free speech by sharing his views. He said while his strong Christian beliefs may not be shared by others, he still had a right to express them.

He also blamed "Liberal-Left governments globally" for facilitating the spread of this 'destructive power'.

"It's now getting irresponsible for everyday Kiwis to not voice the disapproval of this fast creeping social invasion on our Kiwi way of life, or New Zealand (as we have known it) will be no more!"

He also asked why the same questions put to him about where his church got its income and its views on homosexuality were not put to the Muslim community.