A man jointly accused with an Auckland lawyer of attempting to pervert the course of justice by pressuring two witnesses to stop co-operating with police has seen his charges dropped.

The barrister, meanwhile, has fled the country and vowed to never return to New Zealand.

The lawyer, who has name and location suppression, was to stand trial last April after pleading not guilty to two charges of assault with a weapon.

The charges stemmed from an incident in the reception area of his office on January 20, 2017.

It is understood the weapon allegedly used was a chair.

However, an

