Firefighters are battling a large blaze at a panelbeater business in East Tamaki.

The structure fire is at the Bodytech Paint and Panel business in Harris Rd.

Josh Law, an employee at the neighbouring Stihl shop, said he had looked out the showroom window to see "a whole lot of black smoke billowing" from the panelbeater's shop next door down a long driveway.

At 1.45pm there were six fire trucks and a Hazmat vehicle at the scene, he said. "The smoke's simmered down now, it's light grey and not [billowing] as hard."

He could hear popping noises coming from the shop, which he understood were aerosol cans exploding.

Police confirmed they had been notified of a fire at about 12.50pm. Fire and Emergency NZ was not available for comment.