Emergency services have put out a car fire at a busy Rotorua intersection this morning.

They arrived at the corner of Malfroy Rd and Fenton St about 8.25am.

The driver, who did not want to be named, said it was a "damn scary" experience.

"I didn't know what was happening when I was coming up Malfroy Rd, I was just hearing toots."

Emergency services at the scene of a car fire on the corner of Fenton St and Malfroy Rd. Photo / Samantha Olley

She realised her car was on fire when she stopped at the intersection.

Traffic could not turn right on to Fenton St until the vehicle was towed away about 8.40am.

The scene of the car fire on the corner of Fenton St and Malfroy Rd. Photo / Samantha Olley

The woman, who was supported by a friend from the roadside, was able to get an alternative ride to work.

"I'm not too worried about the damage, insurance will cover it," she said.