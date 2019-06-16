Auckland Police have arrested and charged a teenager in relation to a series of aggravated robberies and serious assaults throughout the city.

The incidents took place in Epsom, Mt Roskill and Sandringham on Monday, June 3 and Monday, June 10.

A vehicle, police believe was involved in the incidents, has also been seized.

The first attack took place after midnight on June 3 when four men approached a man on King George Ave, Epsom.

One offender struck the man with a hockey stick and stole his mobile phone, police said. The offenders then reportedly fled in a Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Around 1.30pm on June 3 a man reported a group of men punched him multiple times on Locarno Ave, Sandringham before fleeing in a silver vehicle.

On June 10, around 6.30pm a man was approached on Keystone Ave, Mt Roskill and was assaulted - the offender came from a Subaru station wagon.

The victim was punched and kicked multiple times before two other men, who were also in the Subaru, also punched and kicked him.

"Police are following strong leads on other offenders involved in the matter," said acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich.

The charged teenager will appear in the Auckland Youth Court later this week.