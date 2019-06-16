Witnesses have described the "terrible" moment two light planes collided mid-air near the Hood Aerodrome south of Masterton this morning before falling to the ground and catching fire.

A light plane from the Wairarapa Aero Club and another plane, reportedly from Skydive Wellington, collided just before 11.13am. Both pilots were killed.

Carolyn Playford, who lives at a house on nearby Hughes Lane, was standing with her dad by the car when they heard a loud bang. They looked up to see debris from two planes falling to the ground onto farmland.

There was an immediate fire and black smoke, Playford said.

"[We] just heard this massive bang and then saw the debris coming out the sky and just swirling down," Carolyn said.

"The fire happened as soon as they hit the ground. It just went up. It was terrible."

Carolyn and husband Mike live at the property and Carolyn's father, Graham Pearce, was visiting at the time.

"It just fell out of the sky," Pearce said.

"There were bits and pieces everywhere."

Mike Playford said it appeared that one plane was returning to Hood Aerodrome.

"We think one was coming out of the aerodrome and one was coming back in."

He had heard a parachute opening some time before the collision - making him think a skydiving plane was involved.

A cordon is in place on the road to Hood Aerodrome as emergency services respond to this morning's crash. Photo / Eli Hill, Wairarapa Times-Age

Newshub has reported that a Skydive Wellington plane was involved in the crash - it's understood skydivers may have jumped prior to the collision.

Police confirmed that two people were killed in the crash. The Civil Aviation Authority has been advised.

A helicopter was in the air at the time of the crash and landed at the site immediately, the Playfords said.

"We heard sirens within about two minutes," Carolyn said. She said the incident had left the family shocked – "It has shaken us".

Her father said it was something they would not forget. The planes "were locked up and then they sort of fell to bits, and all the debris came down", he said.

The crash happened in fine conditions, under blue skies. The family speculated that sunstrike may have been a factor.