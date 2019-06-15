Two people are believed to have died when two light planes crashed into each on their final approach to Hood Aerodrome near Masterton.

Emergency services are responding the accident which happened near Hughes line.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were called at 11.13am after two light aircraft had collided.

"They were on the ground on fire. We responded with crews from Masterton, Carterton, Greytown and Palmerston North.

Advertisement

"The fire has been extinguished and we are now assisting police operations."

A Wairarapa Aero Club member said the two aircraft collided on final approach to Hood Aerodrome. He said two pilots had died.

Newshub reported that Skydive Wellington had confirmed one of its planes was involved in the crash.

Hood Aerodrome, owned and operated by Masterton District Council, is supporting police and emergency services.

"We have a close-knit community at Hood Aerodrome and the incident has understandably rocked that community," Masterton Mayor Lyn Patterson said.

The organisations involved are also assisting police and the Civil Aviation Authority with the investigation.

Police said initial reports suggest injuries to more than one person.

The incident comes two days after a person died following a light plane crash near the north end of Coromandel Forest Park.

In that incident the as-yet-unnamed pilot of the two-seater aircraft took off from Whitianga Airport in the Coromandel on Friday morning bound for Ardmore Airport near Manurewa in Auckland.

But bad weather conditions in Manurewa forced the pilot to turn around and head back to the Coromandel.

The plane then disappeared from satellite and radar over Coromandel Forest Park in rugged bushland not far from Coromandel town, and was reported missing to rescue teams at Maritime NZ at 4.25pm yesterday, spokeswoman Stephanie Morison said.

Rescue teams were unable to search from the air because of bad weather yesterday evening.

Police had been working with Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand, New Zealand's national search and rescue organisation, and LandSAR to find the plane since last night.

It was spotted at about 10am today by ground search teams near the north end of Coromandel Forest Park, police said.

"The sole occupant of the plane was found deceased," police said.

"The death will be referred to the coroner.

"The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the crash."

The pilot, who has not yet been formally identified by police, was a member of Mercury Bay Aero Club.