The Independent Panel looking at Family Court reforms of the last government has recommended reversing most of the reforms and says a more "joined-up family justice service" is needed.

It says the new service should be called Te Korowai Ture a-Whanau, it should be child and whanau centred, "timely, safe, responsive and accessible".

"It will provide for diversity, understand the impact of family violence, and will be cohesive, collaborative and cost-effective."

The report recommends changes to recognise Māori in the family justice sector including:

• Appointing some Māori Land Court judges to sit in the Family court until sufficient Māori judges are appointed to the Family Court;

• Requiring all new Family court judges to spend a week observing Māori Land Court proceedings.

Chaired by former Human rights Commissioner Rosslyn Noonan, much of the report recommends that Justice Minister Andrew Little directs his ministry to design policies and frameworks to make the system more accessible.

The panel also recommends allowing a party to apply to the Family Court for a parenting or guardianship order without prior attendance at a "parenting-through-separation" course.

It also recommends allowing a party to apply to the Family Court for a parenting or guardianship order without requiring prior attendance at the family dispute resolution service.

The 2014 reforms were introduced by Judith Collins in 2014 when she was Justice Minister in a bid to prevent long and costly delays in the court for resolving such over child care and contact arrangements.

It established the family dispute resolution service as a mandatory step in trying to get separating parents to resolve conflicts over children without lawyers and before advancing to Family Court proceedings.

It also expanded the "parenting through separation" course and made it mandatory for many applicants before filing proceedings in the Family Court.

Little said National's changes were meant to make things easier for families at a difficult time but they had had the opposite effect.

"Cases are taking longer to resolve and many family members involved in the court processes say they are not well supported."

He said he would provide a meaningful response to the report in due course and had asked officials to develop a workable programme for change.