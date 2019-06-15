Police were trying to free the occupant of a vehicle that rolled in the Christchurch suburb of Burwood tonight.

Shortly before 9pm emergency services were called to a crash in which a vehicle rolled on Cresswell Ave.

Police confirmed, at 9.30pm, one person had been trapped in the vehicle as they attempted to free them.

Just after 10pm a St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition.

Advertisement

Both Cresswell Ave and New Brighton Rd had been closed, and diversions were in place.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.