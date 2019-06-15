One lucky ticket is now worth $10.2 million after Lotto Powerball was struck this evening.

The winning ticket, bought at Whitcoull's The Base in Hamilton, scooped Powerball First Division in tonight's draw.

This is the second time in less than a month that Powerball has been struck, following an Auckland MyLotto player who won $9.2 million in late May.

Three other Lotto players have won $250,000 each with Lotto First Division tonight - their share of first division with tickets bought from Chartwell Food Centre & Lotto in Auckland, New World Cambridge and Impulse Snacks & Lotto in Waitara.

And a winning Strike ticket is worth $800,000 - bought from Berrymans in Auckland.

Numbers tonight were:

6, 15, 25, 27, 28, 35.

The bonus number was 4 and the Powerball was 5.

Powerball First Division wins this year

• June 15, $10.2 million, Whitcoulls The Base

• May 22, $9.2 million, MyLotto

• May 1, $5.5 million, Taipa Foodmarket

• April 24, $5.3 million, MyLotto

• April 17, $16.2 million, MyLotto

• March 13, $11 million, Unichem Stortford Lodge

• February 16, $5.5 million, MyLotto

• February 9, $8 million, MyLotto

• January 26, $10 million, Feilding Video Centre

• January 2, $22.3 million, Inglewood Bookcentre