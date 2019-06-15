A car has been destroyed by fire last night.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to State Highway 29, near Totman Rd in Karapiro, about 5.15pm.



She said the fire was not through to be suspicious.

A car on fire on State Highway 29 near Karapiro. Image / Supplied

A passenger in a passing car photographed the blaze.

The car appeared to be billowing huge amounts of white smoke while flames could be seen underneath its engine.

Flames could also be seen coming from the rear wheel arch.

Fire crews were attempting to control the fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews were at the scene for just under an hour.

A water tanker from Matamata and an appliance from Tirau helped.

She said there were no reported injuries.