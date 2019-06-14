Drivers are being warned to take extra care on Auckland's motorways tonight after a number of crashes caused traffic mayhem.

Delays can be expected for drivers travelling south on the Southern Motorway near Penrose Rd after a crash that has left the right lane blocked. Traffic is also heavy between Manukau and Takanini.

People travelling north on the Southern Motorway can also expect slow going from Mt Wellington to Greenlane with a breakdown blocking the right lane.

On the South Western Motorway (SH20) a crash is blocking the right and middle lane just after Massey Rd on the southbound route.

For drivers travelling north on the South Western, it is slow moving between Cavendish Dr and Mangere Bridge.

Further north, traffic is heavy approaching the Harbour Bridge from the city side.

And for people heading into the city on the Northern Motorway it's congested between Esmonde Rd and Upper Harbour Highway.

It's free-flowing traffic for people travelling south on the Northwestern Motorway.

FINAL UPDATE 6.25PM

All lanes are now OPEN near the Massey Road on-ramp. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/SNXFD90XD8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) June 14, 2019

For drivers heading south on the North Western, it's heavy between Great North Rd and Lincoln Rd.