ACC says it will fast-track dying mum Selina Gilfedder's claim and have committed to a one-month deadline.

This comes just days after the Herald exposed the 38-year-old's struggle against ACC, which requested she sign off on a six-month extension for them to make a decision on her treatment injury claim.

The mum-of-four whose cancer was not diagnosed for almost two years feared she would not be alive by then, saying she felt "bullied into accepting that time-frame".

Now, Gilfedder says she has been given hope that she will live long enough to see the decision and with any luck get

