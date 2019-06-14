Rotorua Lakes Councillor Peter Bentley talks to Local Focus about Rotorua's high level of debt and why spending on "nice to haves" such as new cycleways and the Lakefront upgrade must stop.

"It may sound negative in the sense of growing Rotorua, but unless you can provide the infrastructure to build houses and remove the stormwater and guarantee flooding isn't going to occur, then we're not doing our job as council," Bentley said.

Bentley also spoke about establishing large-scale manufacturing in Rotorua, in particular utilising geothermal energy for greenhouses. For more, see the Local Focus interview above.