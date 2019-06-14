COMMENT

MONDAY

War is over – and it's all thanks to the Green Party.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a woman, took our advice when she announced at a press conference today that New Zealand will be pulling its contingent of military personnel out of Iraq. It is absolutely and unquestionably a win for the Greens.

Just the other day I was in the parliamentary cafe when Jacinda came up to me and said, "What should we do about Iraq? Winston and I have been talking about it, but we've run out of ideas. Do you have an opinion?"

I laughed

