Disgruntled gun owners and people worried about the policing of racist and discriminatory speech are being urged to swing behind the Act Party.

The party's "re-launch" in Auckland's Parnell was hardly radical: a refreshed logo, a new podcast and policy on traditional Act fare such as slashing red tape and tax rates, and making schools compete for students.

But there was also a notable focus on gun ownership rights and a new "Freedom to Speak" member's bill to scrap some hate speech law, including provisions designed to protect people from racist abuse.

Former leader Richard Prebble kicked things off

