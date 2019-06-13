On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
A man who stole more than $2000 worth of honey and bees from a Hawke's Bay honey company has been stung with a hefty sentence of community work.
Basil Martin Lawry, 64, stole brood (eggs, larvae and pupae), honey and bees from Arataki Honey and Kintail Honey from 2016 through to 2018.
He was sentenced at the Hastings District Court on Wednesday to 200 hours community work by Judge Geoff Rea and was also ordered to pay reparation of $2040.
Arataki Honey's John Walsh said he was relieved Lawry had been brought to account for the theft but was concernedthat Arataki hives may have been infected with American foulbrood (AFB) - a highly infectious bee disease - through Lawry.