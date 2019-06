A fire tore through a house in Reporoa in the early hours of this morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said fire services arrived at the house at 2.25am on Settlers Rd.

Two fire appliances attended the scene from Rotorua as well as a water tanker from Taupō.

The fire-damaged house this morning. Photo / Supplied

He said the fire was extinguished at 3.10am.

Advertisement

The Rotorua Daily Post understands no one was hurt in the fire and all occupants are safe and accounted for.