A downed power line in central Auckland cut power to up to 1000 homes.

A Vector spokesman said they became aware that a line had come down from a pole on Castle St, Grey Lynn, about 2pm today.

The feeder supplying power was immediately shut down as precaution.

The spokesman couldn't confirm how many homes were affected but said the feeder line supplies power to between 500 and 1000 homes.

By 3pm, crews had managed to "partially" restore the power to the area.

They asked residents who were still affected to register for updates at its outage centre.

"All lines should be treated as live at all times. If you see damaged or downed power lines, please keep a safe distance away and report it to us as soon as possible on 0508 VECTOR."