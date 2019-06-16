COMMENT

Fiji marked an exciting beginning to the month, as the Crusaders came to Suva from New Zealand to play the Chiefs in a Super Rugby match – a packed-out game that we Fijians met with great fanfare. The match is now history, a 40-27 loss for the Crusaders, but after the cheers died down and the crowds filed out of the stadium, the team left something that will endure for generations.

It may seem to some that the Crusaders' act of planting 12,000 mangrove seedlings on the shore of Fiji's largest island in conjunction with Fiji Airways was a

