Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a truck crash killed a child in Whangārei.

A 10-year-old boy died after being hit by a truck on Kamo Rd, between Keyte St and Park Ave, about 8.10am today.

There are two schools near the scene of the incident, the St Francis Xavier and Whau Valley schools.

"Whangarei Police believe there were a number of witnesses to the crash who may have not yet spoken to police about what happened," a police spokeswoman said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash happen, or anyone who was in the area immediately prior to or after the crash.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Acting Sergeant Conan Brown at Whangārei Police."