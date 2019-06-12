Fair Care banner

ACC have responded to dying mum Selina Gilfedder today saying if she refuses to give them a six month extension to make a decision on her claim, it will be declined.

This comes as National Party's ACC spokesman Tim Macindoe is calling on the Government to look into the West Auckland mum's case as a "matter of urgency".

The 38-year-old whose cancer was not diagnosed for almost two years fears ACC will not make a decision on her treatment injury claim while she's alive.

Her doubt came after ACC sent her a letter requesting more time - of up to

