What may be the tiniest plot of land sold in New Zealand has been revealed - a 61sq m section in a pricey Wellington suburb.

It comes after real estate agents listed a miniature slither of land in Christchurch, asking for offers above $30,000 for a 199sq m section.

The asking price may not be unrealistic, considering the smaller plot of land in Wellington sold for $45,000 in 2017, according to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ).

The section is about the size of four car parks.

Bayleys real estate agent Derek Tyler, who sold the plot two years ago, said the previous and current owners bought the miniscule section to preserve the harbour views for the properties behind.

"They literally bought that piece of land in front of that second property to maintain the view," he told the Herald.

Tyler sold three properties on Prince St in Mt Victoria to a group of people all from the same family or trust, he said.

They decided to buy the small plot for the same reasons as the previous owners, to keep people from building on it and blocking the view.

The plot can be used for garden space. Photo / Supplied

While it sounded unlikely, Tyler said prospective buyers had been interested in building on the land.

"You can have just about 100 per cent site coverage up in Mt Victoria."

Hopeful builders would have to jump through a number of legal hoops and weren't guaranteed resource consent, but there was still a possibility a skinny, tall building could pop up in the section - and it wasn't a risk the new owners were willing to take.

"People in Wellington build on anything," Tyler said.

The small, triangle-shaped section of land for sale in Christchurch gained attention last week, with Bayleys residential sales manager Justin Haley saying it was the smallest piece of commercial land they'd sold.

"It's very unique on that front."

The bare land - which at 199sq m is smaller than a tennis court - was carved off two larger, neighbouring plots of land which were being sold separately.

The spot is only zoned for commercial or light industrial use.

Haley said it could be used for signage or a small storage space.