One person has died in an Invercargill house fire the evening but it's not clear if they died from smoke inhalation or a medical event.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said crews were called to the Venus St property about 8.10pm.

Upon arrival, the smoke alarm was sounding, ringing through the smoke-logged house and one body was on the ground.

Responders commenced CPR, but were unable to resuscitate the person.

The spokesman said the smoke originated from a pot on a stove.