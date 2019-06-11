Tokoroa police have arrested and charged a man with indecent assault after receiving a complaint from a member of the public.

Police say the 62-year-old man is believed to have performed indecent acts on men and women under the guise of healing people of cancer in New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands and Tahiti.

He is due to appear in the Tokoroa District Court on June 25, 2019.

Police believe there may be further victims who are yet to come forward and speak to them about their experiences with this man, a police spokesperson said.

"We encourage anyone with information to come forward and contact Detective Sergeant Mihi Owen at Tokoroa Police on 07 885 0100, or on the Police non-emergency number 105.

"Any information provided to police will be treated in confidence."