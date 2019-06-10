Science reporter Jamie Morton looks at the context behind Auckland Council's declaration of a climate change emergency.

So what does this mean, exactly?

There have been more than enough alarming projections about the past two decades to show why climate change poses a huge threat to Auckland: from rising seas to more frequent heatwaves like that which hit the city this year.

Compared to 1995, for instance, temperatures are likely to be 0.7C to 0.9C warmer by 2040 - and 0.7C to 3.1C warmer by 2090.

By 2090, Auckland is projected to have from 11 to 70 extra days per

