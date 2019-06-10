A truck fire is causing "horrendous" traffic delays on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

The blaze is just north of the Drury interchange. The MainFeeds grain truck is clear of the motorway lanes but motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible, the NZ Transport Agency said.

The truck's cab was destroyed in the blaze but the driver escaped unhurt.

Both lanes northbound were blocked as firefighters battled the blaze.

Heavy traffic congestion is building up near the scene of the truck fire. Photo / Will Trafford

The cab of the truck-and-trailer had been completely ablaze, Fire and Emergency NZ northern shift manager Scott Osmond.

The charred aftermath of the MainFeeds truck.

The driver escaped unharmed, Osmond said. The truck is in a northbound lane of State Highway 1 approaching Drury.

UPDATE 9:40AM

Four fire appliances and a tanker were being sent to the fire, Osmond said. He did not know if the road had been closed "but I imagine the traffic will be horrendous".

The burnt-out shell of the truck's cab/ Photo / Jason Oxenham

The fire service was called at 9.12am. Osmond said 20 firefighters were involved in battling the blaze.