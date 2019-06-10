The names of two men killed in South Taranaki crashes have been released.

Robert Collins, 54, of Waverley, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Waverley Beach Rd, about 44km south of Hawera, at about 4am on May 29.

In a statement, police extended their sympathies to his family and friends.

Police have also today named the man killed in a collision between a motorbike and car in Okaiawa, South Taranaki, on Friday.

Advertisement

The car and the motorbike collided around 3pm on June 7 at the intersection of Normanby and Tito Rds.

Dylan Barnard, 33, died at the scene. A second person suffered moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been investigating the accident. In a statement, police extended their sympathy to Barnard's family and friends.