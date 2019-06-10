Katie-Lee Webster asserted herself to the SmokefreeRockquest, putting her best voice forward and it paid off.

At the Auckland regional finals, the Baradene College student sung her heart out and the judges listened and crowned her Smokefree Best Vocals.

In the Auckland Central solo-duo region, she took third behind Marianne Leigh also from Baradene and Stella Fogorelli from Western Springs College.

Stacked, from Rangitoto College and Northcote College, took out first place in the North Shore band regional final on Friday.

Nicole Gaffney, a judge, said she was impressed with everyone who competed with their own original music at the event at The Dorothy Winstone Centre.

"More than anything, on the stage we saw the students having fun expressing themselves and showing their talent. If this is the future of New Zealand music, it is in safe hands."

Previous bands who have gone on to make a career after the Smokefreerockquest include Broods, Drax Project, Six60, Opshop, Evermore, Ladyhawke and Anika Moa.

All finalists selected over the weekend have the opportunity to submit a video of their original material for selection as one of the top 10 national finalists to play off at the Bruce Mason Centre in Auckland in September.