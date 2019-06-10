A crash on the Southern Motorway in Auckland, which is now clear, has resulted in significant delays for northbound motorists.

The NZ Transport Agency says the incident took place after Papakura. The delays wind back south past Drury and commuters are told to expect significant delays.

Heading in the opposite direction, traffic is moderate to heavy from East Tamaki to Takanini.

Northern Motorway commuters can expect moderate to heavy transport too while approaching the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Northbound traffic, meanwhile, is moderate to heavy between Tristram Ave and the Upper Harbour Highway.

The Upper Harbour Highway itself is free flowing in both directions, as is north-moving traffic on the Southwestern Motorway.

Those heading southbound on the Southwestern should expect heavy traffic approaching the Southern Link.

Elsewhere, the Northwestern Motorway is heavy between the Causeway and Lincoln Rd and there is a queue for the Northern Link.