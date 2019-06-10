Concerns are being raised vaping products are being marketed as a "cool lifestyle choice" rather than an alternative for smoking.

This comes days after the Ministry of Health launched a website to promote vaping as a tool to quit smoking.

Strict rules apply for the way cigarettes can be displayed in retail stores but regulations for advertising vaping products are yet to be decided - despite Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa announcing plans to change this more than six months ago.

Herald reader Melanie Salberg was outraged to see her local Z service station openly promoting and selling vaping

About Vaping: