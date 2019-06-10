Concerns are being raised vaping products are being marketed as a "cool lifestyle choice" rather than an alternative for smoking.

This comes days after the Ministry of Health launched a website to promote vaping as a tool to quit smoking.

Strict rules apply for the way cigarettes can be displayed in retail stores but regulations for advertising vaping products are yet to be decided - despite Associate Minister of Health Jenny Salesa announcing plans to change this more than six months ago.

Herald reader Melanie Salberg was outraged to see her local Z service station openly promoting and selling vaping products, saying it was unethical.

Advertisement

"I feel vaping products should be treated no differently to cigarettes and their promotion should also be restricted for the same reasons," she said.

Visibly promoting vaping products increases its appeal and social acceptance and that is unethical, Salberg said.

Vaping products on display at Auckland's Westgate Z service station. Photo / File

Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) policy leader Ben Youdan said that in the past month vaping products were just being thrown out into the market with little information about the product, how to use it or where to get advice on how to quit smoking.

"It suddenly appears like it's a cool thing to do rather a method to quit smoking which is worrying."

Youdan said the Government's process to regulate vaping products was too slow and warned playing catch-up would be difficult.

"Now is the time to get assertive about what a vaping market should look like in New Zealand in a way that would help people to quit."

READ MORE:

Vaping nearly twice as effective for getting smokers to quit, study shows

Govt announces proposed plans to ban vaping in bars, restaurants and workplaces

New study warns: Vaping causes cancer

Yesterday Salesa told the Herald she expected to take the proposed Smoke-free Environments (Vaping) Amendment Bill to Cabinet for legislation in July or August.

"This is a highly complex bill. The Parliamentary Counsel Office is currently drafting this bill, with drafting instructions from the Ministry of Health," Salesa said.

In December last year she said the amended bill would include changes to the way vaping products were displayed in retail stores and this would be similar to retail advertising of tobacco products.

Hāpai Te Hauora Māori Public Health adviser Lizzie Strickett said they supported advertising and promotion of vaping as long it was clear it was an alternative for smoking and was not targeted at young people or non-smokers.

"We don't want vaping being positioned in a way that would be appealing to non-smokers, so it's a fine balance because we do want people opting for vaping over cigarettes," Strickett said.

She said the new website was a good start to spread awareness on how vaping can be used as a way to quit smoking.

Z Energy spokesman Jeremy Clarke said while the company did not actively advertise these alternative tobacco-based products, they could often be seen (showing R18 on all material) rather than hidden behind the counter per traditional products.

"Stocking vaping products in store provided customers with a choice and the option to shift to an alternative product rather than providing a pure tobacco selection," Clarke said.

Another service stations echoed this approach.

BP Connect spokeswoman Leigh Taylor said its service stations did sell vaping products in a display cabinet visible to customers.

"We maintain a limited display of vaping products and all products containing nicotine are kept behind closed doors behind the counter.

"It's important to us that we act as a responsible trader, and we operate in accordance with the currently available retailing guidance available from the Ministry of Health," Taylor said.

About Vaping:

What is vaping?

Vaping refers to the use of an electronic device that heats liquid, turning it into an aerosol (vapour) which the user inhales.

How is vaping different to smoking?

While both vaping and smoking deliver nicotine, cigarettes burn tobacco leaf producing smoke which is reportedly more harmful.

What regulations are there around selling and advertising vaping?

Under the Smoke-Free Environments Act 1990 (SFEA), vaping products cannot be sold to a person under 18 years even if they do not contain nicotine. The Ministry of Health is still considering how best to regulate vaping products.

Is vaping safer than cigarettes?

Vaping hasn't been around long enough to know the risks of long-term use and there is still much debate around the health effects of the product. However, Ministry of Health guidelines say it is a better alternative than smoking. They say vaping is not for non-smokers but it has the potential to help a smoker to quit the habit.