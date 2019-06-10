Serious injuries such as torn knee ligaments have soared among older children playing popular sports in the last decade, new figures from ACC show.

Last year the Accident Compensation Corporation received 69 claims for anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries from 10 to 14-year-olds in what it calls the seven key sports - basketball, football, gymnastics, netball, rugby league, rugby union and touch.

In 2008 there were less than five ACL claims from this age group.

ACL injuries, which often involve an extremely painful tearing of ligaments in the knee, are usually associated with top-level sports players. For instance, a ruptured

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: