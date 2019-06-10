One person is seriously injured after a two-truck collision that is blocking one lane at a Christchurch intersection.

A police spokeswoman said two trucks had crashed at the intersection of Pound Rd and Mcleans Island Rd.

Three St John ambulances attended the crash and transported two patients to Christchurch Hospital.

One was in a serious condition and the other was in a moderate condition.

Meanwhile, in New Plymouth one person is trapped on Hurford Rd, near Pheney Rd, after an motor vehicle incident that involved tree felling equipment.