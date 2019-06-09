Tumultuous weather has forced the Auckland Festival of Photography to remove an outdoor international exhibition.

Yoko Ishii's series, Deer Planet, was illuminated on lightboxes in Freyberg Square but the installation had to be removed on Friday.

Rough weather which battered the nation over the past week is the cause of the forced removal.

"We're working with our partners in Auckland Council to see if it is possible to exhibit the works somewhere else," AFP director Julia Durkin said.

Advertisement

The organisers are attempting to relocate the exhibition. Photo / Auckland Festival of Photography

The series depicts deer wandering the streets of a Japanese city.

The festival runs through until June 16 and the winners of the region's biggest photography competition will be announced on June 20.

Meanwhile, MetService meteorologist Tom Adams said after a week in which blustery winds wreaked havoc, mundane weather was on the horizon.

"We have had some pretty wild weather over the past week," he said.

The photographs were housed on lightboxes. Photo / Auckland Festival of Photography

A lot of places, including Auckland, recorded their coldest temperatures of the year in the past week, Adams said.

It had dropped down to 5C in Auckland on Monday but this coming week the lowest temperature should be about 10C overnight, he said.

"Over the next couple of days, winds are going to swing back around to the west, that means things are going to feel a lot warmer.

"Warmer actually then you would expect at this time of year."